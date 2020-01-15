Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSP. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Street Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Street Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

FSP stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

