Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Electromed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electromed by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Electromed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electromed by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

