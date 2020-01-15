Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Fluent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.58.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluent news, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,216,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,801.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluent by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fluent by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 524,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 1,097.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 253,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

