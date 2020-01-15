Franks International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

NYSE:FI opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. Franks International has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $962.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franks International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Franks International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Franks International by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franks International by 328.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franks International by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Franks International by 782.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 629,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 557,812 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

