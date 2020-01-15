electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered electroCore from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.95.

ECOR stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.45. electroCore has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of electroCore by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 15.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 34.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 75.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in electroCore by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

