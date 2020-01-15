Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FENC. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

