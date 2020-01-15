Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

DYNT has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Shares of DYNT opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.07. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Dynatronics worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

