Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 1,070,341 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 235,954 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at $2,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 73,972 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

