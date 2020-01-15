Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

ESTA stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.57. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 257.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

