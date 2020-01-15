Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.07. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 216.71% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

