BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.69.

BRP stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. BRP has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,370,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 182,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BRP by 676.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BRP by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

