MorphoSys’ (MOR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Svb Leerink

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Svb Leerink in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MOR opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 million.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

