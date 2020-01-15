Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.63 on Monday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $810.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 189.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.