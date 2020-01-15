Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE CHMI opened at $14.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $245.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 973.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

