AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,720,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 20,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.
Shares of AK Steel stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. AK Steel has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 394,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,987,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,893,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AK Steel Company Profile
AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.
