Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

AXSM stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MorphoSys’ Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Svb Leerink
MorphoSys’ Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Svb Leerink
Ready Capital Given Buy Rating at B. Riley
Ready Capital Given Buy Rating at B. Riley
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley
Stein Mart, Inc. Short Interest Down 6.1% in December
Stein Mart, Inc. Short Interest Down 6.1% in December
Short Interest in ICF International Inc Declines By 6.0%
Short Interest in ICF International Inc Declines By 6.0%
AK Steel Holding Co. Short Interest Down 5.9% in December
AK Steel Holding Co. Short Interest Down 5.9% in December


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report