Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

AXSM stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

