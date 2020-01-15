Short Interest in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Declines By 5.9%

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,687 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $364,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18,928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,374,000 after acquiring an additional 216,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $49,336,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.27.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.