Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,100 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 591,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at $50,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 30.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NMR opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

