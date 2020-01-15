Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,085,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 225,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

