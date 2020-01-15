FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Bodycote in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

BYPLF opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

