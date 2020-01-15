Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAG. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:PAG opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

