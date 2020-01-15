Continental Resources, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 682.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

