FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn ($3.85) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.16). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.34.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $537.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $525.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after acquiring an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tesla by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 311,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

