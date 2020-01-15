New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Downgraded by Pi Financial

Pi Financial cut shares of New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of New Pacific Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of New Pacific Metals stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. New Pacific Metals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05.

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

