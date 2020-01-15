Piper Sandler Weighs in on WPX Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPX. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

