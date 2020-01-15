FY2019 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Sunday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TOY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.70.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57. Spin Master has a one year low of C$34.82 and a one year high of C$46.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

