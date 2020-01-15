Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

