Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sogou in a report released on Sunday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sogou’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. 86 Research cut Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sogou has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

SOGO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Sogou has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 51.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 81.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the second quarter worth about $91,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sogou by 153.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

