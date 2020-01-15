InVitae Corp Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.00) Per Share (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InVitae in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($3.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.98). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. InVitae has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in InVitae in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in InVitae in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in InVitae in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InVitae in the third quarter worth about $290,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

