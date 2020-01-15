Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

NYSE HST opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 92,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 76,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 176,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 93,118 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

