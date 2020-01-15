Brokers Set Expectations for Encompass Health Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

