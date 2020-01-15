Visa (NYSE:V) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $202.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on V. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.88.
Shares of V stock opened at $196.05 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $180.14. The company has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
See Also: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.