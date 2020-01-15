Visa (NYSE:V) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $202.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on V. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.05 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $180.14. The company has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

