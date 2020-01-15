Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $422.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Netflix from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $338.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.