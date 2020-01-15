Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Guggenheim currently has a $140.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIVE. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.36.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 14,633.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,213,000 after buying an additional 316,220 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 1,792.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,216,000 after buying an additional 254,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Five Below by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,487,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6,001.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 174,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

