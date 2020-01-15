Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.43.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,590,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.