Amgen’s (AMGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.39.

AMGN stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Visa Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Visa Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Netflix Receives Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein
Netflix Receives Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein
Five Below Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim
Five Below Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim
Zumiez Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley
Zumiez Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley
Amgen’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald
Amgen’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald
Visteon Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
Visteon Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report