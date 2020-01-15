Amgen’s (AMGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.39.

AMGN stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

