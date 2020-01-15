Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $106.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Visteon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,726 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,535,000 after purchasing an additional 672,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 635,794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 523,854 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.