Wedbush Raises Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $154.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

