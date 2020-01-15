Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Visa from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.88.

NYSE V opened at $196.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.14. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

