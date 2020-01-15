HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.47.
Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07.
In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 639,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
