HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 639,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

