Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.02.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,038,000 after buying an additional 116,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,234,000 after buying an additional 121,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,079,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,245,000 after buying an additional 541,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.