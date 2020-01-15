Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Upgraded by CIBC to “Hold”

CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. CIBC currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.09.

APHA opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Aphria has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 2.78.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aphria will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Aphria by 449.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 416,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 410.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 407,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the second quarter worth $1,700,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 116.8% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 135,714 shares in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

