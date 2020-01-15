Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TD Securities upgraded shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPIF stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Saputo has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Visa Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Visa Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer
Netflix Receives Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein
Netflix Receives Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein
Five Below Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim
Five Below Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim
Zumiez Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley
Zumiez Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley
Amgen’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald
Amgen’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald
Visteon Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”
Visteon Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report