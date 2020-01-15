Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
SAPIF stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Saputo has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.
Saputo Company Profile
