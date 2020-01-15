iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,478,000 after buying an additional 353,386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 528,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,646,000 after buying an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,998,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $199.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $155.09 and a 52 week high of $200.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1915 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

