PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,819,000 after acquiring an additional 111,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $181.37 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.91 and its 200 day moving average is $168.43.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

