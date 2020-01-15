PFG Advisors Purchases 195 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

PFG Advisors increased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

