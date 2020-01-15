Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after purchasing an additional 794,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after buying an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,821,000 after buying an additional 6,808,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,202 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

