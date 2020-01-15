Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,651 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

NYSE:BP opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

