Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 168 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,715,000 after acquiring an additional 632,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $140.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne E. White purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

