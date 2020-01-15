iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,780 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

ISTB opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0997 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

